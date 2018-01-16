Gallery: The home has multiple patios, decks and terraces.

Gallery: Another view of the media room.

Gallery: The dining room has a curved window wall overlooking Lake of the Isles.

Gallery: The kitchen has a beverage machine that brews coffee at the touch of an iPad.

Gallery: The new kitchen features marble counter tops and heated herringbone floors.

Gallery: This room also has a distinctive ceiling.

Gallery: The interiors are light-filled, thanks to the center core "light box" with a massive skylight above the staircase.

Gallery: The 1911 Spanish Revival house has a circular veranda and fanlike pagoda.

Gallery: This Mediterranean villa is one of the most recognizable houses on Lake of the Isles Parkway.

People notice the big white house on a corner lot overlooking Lake of the Isles.

With its Spanish Revival architectural features, a curving veranda topped with a fanlike pergola and lush Versailles-like landscaping, the home’s grandeur stands out even by Lake of the Isles standards.

“Minnesota’s own Mediterranean villa and quite a showstopper,” is how Larry Millett described it in architectural guidebooks to the Twin Cities and the Minneapolis Lakes district.

It’s also one of the “25 Most Iconic Minnesota Homes,” according to Midwest Home magazine.

The showy 1911 villa set the record — twice — as the highest-priced house ever sold in Minneapolis, first in 2004 when it sold for $4 million, and again in 2009 when it went for $4.859 million. It’s now back on the market but not likely to set a third record; listed at $5.995 million, it’s priced below the $6.3 million that a downtown condo fetched in 2016.

What do you get for almost $6 million?

This Lake of the Isles home once sold for the highest sale price in Minneapolis.

• Over 8,400 square feet of living space, including four bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a 6-car garage.

• Lots of natural light, thanks to a center core “light box” with a massive skylight.

• A dining room with a curved window wall overlooking the lake.

• A luxurious owners’ suite with two spa bathrooms, a sitting area, two walk-in closets, an office, a wall of glass and a private deck.

• A new gourmet kitchen with marble countertops, heated herringbone floors, European cabinets, a pricey La Cornue range and a tabletop beverage system that can brew coffee at the touch of an iPad.

• A home theater, a game room, a gym, a solarium and a sauna.

• A large gated lot with high-tech “embassy-esque” security systems and multiple patios, decks and terraces.

• But no basement. All the rooms are above grade.

