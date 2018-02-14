COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. — Preliminary autopsy results show a missing Lake Elmo woman whose body was found in Cottage Grove died of hypothermia.
Twenty-five-year-old Alexandra Arnt was reported missing Saturday after she failed to arrive home. Law enforcement agencies used a helicopter, a drone, snowmobiles and search and rescue dogs to look for Arnt after her car was found along County Road 19.
Searchers found her body later that evening in a wooded area more than a mile from where her vehicle was found. The temperature was hovering around zero. Arnt's cell phone was found in her car.
Authorities continue to investigate.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Stage & Arts Tickets to 'Hamilton' in Minneapolis on sale Wednesday – here's how not to get shut out
More from Star Tribune
Stage & Arts Tickets to 'Hamilton' in Minneapolis on sale Wednesday – here's how not to get shut out
More from Star Tribune
Stage & Arts Tickets to 'Hamilton' in Minneapolis on sale Wednesday – here's how not to get shut out
More from Star Tribune
Stage & Arts Tickets to 'Hamilton' in Minneapolis on sale Wednesday – here's how not to get shut out
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
White House, FBI differ in accounts of investigation of aide
Contradicting the White House, the FBI said it gave the Trump administration information on multiple occasions last year about a top aide accused of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives, and the investigation wrapped up in January.
National
Suspect held, SUV stopped after shooting at NSA gate
Police say authorities are responding to a shooting outside the National Security Agency campus at Fort Meade, where police have surrounded a handcuffed man after a black SUV ran into a barrier.
National
Kansas congresswoman introduces bill to help immigrant
A Kansas congresswoman introduced legislation that would help a father who is fighting efforts by the U.S. to deport him to Bangladesh.
National
Lake Elmo woman whose body was found in wooded area died of hypothermia
Preliminary autopsy results show a missing Lake Elmo woman whose body was found in Cottage Grove died of hypothermia.
National
Woman says Florida mayor offered speed bumps for sex
A woman has accused the mayor of a Florida town of promising to get speed bumps put on streets in her neighborhood in exchange for sex.