COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Adama Diomande scored twice and Los Angeles FC clinched a playoff spot in its expansion season with a 3-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night.
Diomande turned on Lee Nguyen's pass with a left-footed finish from the middle of the area to make it 2-0 in the 42nd minute. Diomande ran behind Aaron Kovar's and finished with his right foot to cap the scoring in the 48th.
Walker Zimmerman opened the scoring in the 15th minute with a header off a defensive deflection of a corner.
LAFC (15-8-8) moved into a second-place tie in the Western Conference with Sporting Kansas City.
The Rapids (6-19-6) lost their seventh in a row and have been outscored 22-1 during that stretch.
