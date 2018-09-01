One Top-10 List I'm Glad Minnesota Isn't On

"They love us - they really do LOVE us!" I had to chuckle after reading a (glowing) review of the Minnesota State Fair by a New York Times reporter. As much as we enjoy being tucked away in a quiet corner of fly-over country, Minnesotans (myself included) tend to bristle at negative reviews of our fair state.

Here's one list I'm glad we're not on: America's 10 Most Disaster-Prone States. California is number 1, due to the frequency of quakes, floods and fires. Then comes Texas, Oklahoma, Washington State and Florida. Arizona came in 21st (fire risk) and Iowa 24th (frequent floods). We didn't show up, in spite of our hearty winters, icy commutes and occasional tornadoes.

Those cold fronts have a way of immunizing Minnesota from some of the worst weather on Earth.

Today should be the best day of the holiday weekend with enough sun for low 80s. A T-storm may sprout Sunday; more numerous showers and storms expected Labor Day. Would you expect anything else?

I see a string of 80s into mid-September, with little chance of imminent jacket-weather.

No volcanoes, hurricanes, earthquakes or wildfires anytime soon, either.

State of Emergency: The Most Disaster-Prone States in the U.S. Doug Whiteman at MoneyWise has more perspective on risk related to natural disasters: "It's a question raised by Americans thinking about relocating or retiring: Where can I go where I won't have to worry about disasters like hurricanes, earthquakes, tornadoes or wildfires? Here's an answer: Not any of these states. Though no place is completely safe, the states on this list get hit by nature more than others. They're the ones where presidents have declared the most major disasters. We've looked at Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) records that go back 65 years and were current as of mid-July 2018. If you live in one of these states, make sure you have enough insurance..."

Hail Size Comparions. My favorite is still David Letterman, who did weekend weather for a TV station in Indianapolis for a time. He would describe "hail the size of canned hams..." Hey, it worked for him. Graphic: NOAA.

Dodging a Sloppy Bullet. Yes, 3-7" rains in early September is a bit unusual, but NOAA's 12KM NAM is consistently printing out excessive rainfall amounts from near Omaha and Des Moines to Cedar Rapids, La Crosse and Madison. Expect more flash flooding as persistent downpours fall on saturated soil. Map: pivotalweather.com.

Summer Warmth Extends Into Mid-September. There are growing signs that summer may be reluctant to let go this year - the projected 500mb map (GFS) for the evening of September 13 looks more typical for July 13. A bonus month of summer? It's sure looking that way.

This was the scene Friday in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania - about 80 miles west of Philadelphia after 10"+ rainfall amounts fell in a short period of time (I saw confirmed reports of 6" falling in 4 hours). The result was extreme flooding and a Flood Emergency. I'm still unclear if this was a stalled cell, or a train-echo effect, where storms kept redeveloping over the same towns.

Praedictix Briefing: Issued Friday, August 31st, 2018 : Jebi has quickly strengthened into a Super Typhoon in the western Pacific over the past day or so. As we head into next week, the path of Jebi would bring the system toward Japan, with a landfall possible next Tuesday along the east shore.

along the east shore. Damaging winds and heavy rainfall leading to flooding and mudslides are possible from Jebi next week in Japan - including Tokyo.

An additional 1-3" of rain could fall through Sunday across parts of waterlogged southern Wisconsin, which will bring a renewed flood threat to the region heading into the Labor Day weekend. Jebi On Satellite. Over the past 24-36 hours, Jebi has quickly strengthened into a Super Typhoon across parts of the western Pacific. As of early Saturday morning local time, Jebi had sustained winds of about 175 mph and was moving to the west-northwest at 14 mph. Jebi Path. As we head through the weekend, Jebi is expected to turn to the north and continue that motion through early next week. On the current path of the system, it looks likely that impacts from Jebi will be felt in parts of Japan early next week with a potential landfall expected Tuesday along the east shore. The system is then expected to ride up Japan through the middle of the week. While some slow weakening will occur over the next several days, Jebi is still expected to be the equivalent of a Category 3 hurricane with winds of 120 mph Monday night before landfall occurs. Damaging winds and heavy rainfall leading to flooding and mudslides are possible from Jebi next week in Japan - including Tokyo. Map: AerisWeather. Japan Five Day Rainfall Forecast. There is the potential that 6-12"+ could fall along the path of Jebi into next week, which will increase the potential for flooding and mudslides. Map: AerisWeather. More Heavy Rain For Southern Wisconsin. Meanwhile, back in the lower 48, we will be watching the potential of heavy rain once again impacting parts of southern Wisconsin as a frontal system stalls out across the region heading into the Labor Day weekend. Over the next three days, some areas could pick up an additional 1-3"+ of rain on top of the flooding rains that fell earlier this week. Flash Flood Watches. Due to the potential of heavy rain the next several days, some Flash Flood Watches have already been issued across the upper Midwest. Across Minnesota and northern Wisconsin, they are in effect through Saturday morning for the potential of heavy rainfall rates tonight. Across southeastern Wisconsin, Flash Flood Watches are in effect from this evening through Saturday evening for the potential of 1-3" of rain that could lead to an increased threat of flooding. D.J. Kayser, Meteorologist, Praedictix

Minnesota's Increasingly Super-Sized Summers. Minnesota's growing season is...growing; summer warmth spilling into September most years. 3 months of summer? More like 4. More time for golf, boating and fun with mosquitoes. NOAA data since 1895 suggests that Minnesota's growing season is 10-20 days longer now, on average, than it was in the late 1800s.

Hurricane API Now Available in the Aeris API. Here's an excerpt from one of the weather-tech companies I'm involved with, AerisWeather: "Tropical season has started off busy, at least in the Pacific basin, with Category 4 Hurricane Hector, Category 5 Hurricane Lane, and Super Typhoon Maria. The peak of the Atlantic and East Pacific tropical seasons are only a couple weeks away, so we are excited to announce the release of tropical cyclone support within the Aeris Weather API. The new tropical cyclone endpoints create a great hurricane API that includes global tropical cyclone information within both the Aeris Weather API and our Aeris Mapping Platform (AMP). This blog will be part of a series of entries discussing hurricanes, typhoons, tropical storms and other tropical cyclones. First off, we’ll concentrate on the new tropical cyclone endpoint within the Aeris Weather API..."

Minimizing Tropical Storm Risk With Real-Time Weather Data. Here's an excerpt of a post I wrote for AerisWeather.com: "...Category 5 storms (called “Super Typhoons” in the western Pacific basin) can scour well-constructed buildings off their foundations – from a “storm surge” of water 20 feet above normal high tide. Unlike tornadoes, hurricanes seem to serve a purpose in nature, transporting excess heat away from the equator and toward the poles. They are, in effect, nature’s automatic “pressure relief valves”. Which might be easier to rationalize if people didn’t build live and work near the ocean. Coastal development continues to accelerate, putting more people and businesses at risk. The National Ocean Service estimates that more than 1,540 American single-family housing units are permitted for construction every day in coastal counties. According to the 2010 census, 39 percent of the U.S. population is concentrated in counties and parishes with direct coastline access. That’s over 120 million Americans living within Hurricane Alley..."

Map credit : Aeris Mapping Platform – AMP – August 30, 2018

How a Battle to Build the Best Weather Model Impacts Everyone on Earth. Yes, when it comes to medium-range forecasts, it's hard to beat ECMWF. A story at Earther has good perspective: "...All that power allows each group to run its model fast enough to spit out results for the entire planet a few times a day at fairly high resolution. The Euro recreates conditions up to 50 miles (80 kilometers) into the atmosphere and has a resolution on the ground of roughly 5.6 miles (9 kilometers). The GFS runs simulates the atmosphere up to 33 miles (53 kilometers) above the surface with a resolution of eight miles (13 kilometers). That resolution difference is partly why the GFS isn’t as strong as its European counterpart when it comes to forecasting specific weather events. It’s essentially looking at the atmosphere with slightly blurry vision, while the Euro’s view is closer to 20/20 vision. But there’s another key difference, which is how the two groups use data to start their models running..."

ECMWF output : WSI.

Is California Becoming Unlivable? The New Republic asks the question; here's an excerpt: "...California is already a fairly risky place to live compared to the rest of the country. It contains eight of the ten most air-polluted cities in the United States; air pollution can trigger asthma and premature death, and research published Monday shows it can reduce intelligence, too. California also ranks number one on U.S. News and World Report’s list of disaster-prone states, with 281 major natural disasters since 1953. (Texas and Oklahoma are second and third, with 255 and 173 disasters, respectively.) The disaster ranking is due in part to the sheer diversity of catastrophes California regularly faces: earthquakes, wildfires, mudslides, flooding, and winter storms. And this summer alone has provided a case study on how disasters affect livability. The ongoing wildfire season has yet again broken multiple records—including California’s largest blaze on record—affecting air quality in cities dozens of miles away..."

The Haunting Snapshots of an Environment Under Siege. WIRED.com has the haunting photos and story: "...Anthropocene” is a term coined by Nobel-winning atmospheric chemist Paul Crutzen in 2000 to describe what he and some other scientists consider a new era in world history, an epoch beginning with the Industrial Revolution and characterized by mankind’s permanent alteration of the natural world. “For the last 12,000 years we’ve been in the Holocene epoch, which followed the last ice age and saw the development of human civilization,” Burtynsky explains. “But now we’re tipping the planet into another state, whether you look at the heating of the oceans or the atmospheric loading we’re doing with CO2 emissions.” Burtynsky has spent the past five years traveling to some of the most ecologically devastated parts of the world..."

Photo credit : "Oil bunkers line Nigeria's Niger Delta, the site of frequent oil spills andone ofthe world's most polluted waterways." Edward Burtynsky, courtesy of Weinstein Hammons Gallery, Minneapolis/Nicholas Metivier Gallery/Toronto.

"Hunger Stones" Reveal Ancient Warnings in Europe. Big Think reports: "...Boulders inscribed with messages like “Wenn du mich siehst, dann weine" (If you see me, weep) are becoming visible as the Elbe’s water line drops; it has reached stunning lows as a result of the current drought. The stones warn of bad harvests, starvation, and high food prices alongside lists of previous droughts going back to 1417. Another stone in Germany says "If you will again see this stone, so you will weep, so shallow the water was in the year 1417." A dozen of these rocks are becoming visible all over central Europe, warning those who see them of woe. Hunger stones are rocks marked to show when the water level in a river has gotten low enough to signify disaster is at hand..."

Photo credit : "A hunger stone made visible by a low water level." (Photo: Norbert Kaiser / Creative Commons)

Jaguar's New Electric SUV Demands a New Kind of Car Review. Yes, I'm a Tesla groupie, but I'm keeping my eyes wide open. There are some amazing, new (electric) options emerging, as highlighted at WIRED.com: "I’m 40 feet from the Jaguar, mint chocolate chip ice cream dripping down the cone onto my fingers, when I hear the purring from under the hood. Strange, I think. First off, the car is parked. Second, it doesn’t have an engine. It’s only after a moment that I realize the sound is the car defending itself against the brutality of a summer day in Southern California’s Coachella Valley. The fast charger I’ve plugged into the car is ramming in electrons, heating up the battery pack. Add 100-degree weather on top of that, and you see why the fan is running at full pelt. It’s making sure the I-Pace, Jaguar’s first all-electric car and a serious challenger to Tesla’s EV dominance, remains a cool cat..."

Photo credit : "Starting at $69,500, the all-electric I-Pace runs from naught to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, with 394 horsepower and 512 pound-feet of torque going to all four wheels. But that's not what's important here." Jaguar.

Solar on Water, Robots, Floating Power Plants and 2-Sided Panels Are Coming. Dave Roberts reports for Vox: "...I expected to hear about fancy new solar cells — nano-this, quantum-that. But that’s not what the solar market it is right now. Rather than silicon alternatives, the new technologies nudging their way into commercialization complement silicon PV, enabling panels to deploy in new places (on lakes and reservoirs!) or reducing the cost of maintenance (panel-cleaning robots!). At least for now, silicon PV has won the market race. The promising solar markets are for technologies that help it go farther. There is some controversy over whether silicon PV can ever go far enough — whether it will be sufficient for the ambitious long-term decarbonization goals the US has set for itself. Some researchers worry it could plateau early and fall short..."

Harley-Davidson Needs a New Generation of Riders. What do you think of an electric "Hog"? I stopped out at the Harley booth at the Minnesota State Fair on Thursday and the local salesguy mentioned that it's coming out in 2020; a few may be available by late 2019. Here's a clip from Bloomberg: "...In the next few years, Harley will release more than a dozen motorcycles, many of them small, lightweight, even electric. The new Harleys are intended to reverse years of declining sales and appeal to a new rider: young, urban, and not necessarily American. Harley wants international riders to be half its business in the next 10 years. “We are turning a page in the history of the company,” says Matthew Levatich, chief executive officer. “We’re opening our arms to the next generation...”

Talk is Cheap: The Myth of the Focus Group. The Guardian has a fascinating story; here's a clip: "... If so, the focus group is a fitting ritual for our market democracy, in which political and commercial success accrues to those who can win our votes and our consumer dollars. It also teaches us to reveal just what the corporate and political elites need us to reveal for these specific persuasive projects, and helps us to play our assigned roles in a society where only a few people hold real power. But what if focus groups have also been part of a process in which citizenship has been reduced to consumerism – a set of choices made passively, under constraint? Focus groups reveal our desires – for a better life, for participation, for power, to be heard – but do they also limit them? Perhaps it is a process through which our aspirations become much smaller. We talk, we feel perhaps that someone has listened, and we demand nothing more..."

Illustration credit : Leon Edler.

You're Not Getting Bigger, the Airplane Bathroom is Getting Smaller. No kidding. The Wall Street Journal reports: "Here are the No. 1 and No. 2 problems for many on airlines these days: shrunken bathrooms—especially in coach. As more planes get fitted with slim lavatories, more passengers are complaining they don’t fit. Twisting and turning is difficult for some. Washing up in a minuscule sink occasionally ends in splashed clothes. “Airplane bathrooms are a horror show,” says frequent traveler Tad DeOrio. If a flight is under two hours, he now stops drinking fluids an hour before so he can avoid a trip to a washroom..."

Photo credit : "A lavatory on an Airbus A220 demonstrator aircraft." Photo: Scott McCartney/The Wall Street Journal.

Minnesota Among the Worst States at Preventing High School Athlete Deaths? Bring Me The News has the surprising story: "Minnesota is among the worst in the country when it comes to preventing high school athletes from dying on the field. That's according to a study conducted by the University of Connecticut's Korey Stringer Institute, which ranked all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on how well they've implemented policies and procedures to curb student-athlete deaths. More than 7.8 million American high schoolers play sports every year. Furthermore, a 2006 study on sudden death in young competitive athletes found there are about 110 deaths every year in the U.S. — roughly one death every three days..."

File image : NFL.com, which has more on Korey Stringer's death, due to heat stroke during practive, in 2001.

1 in 50 Odds of Finding Love on an Airline Flight? I'm just happy if I can find a little bag of peanuts and a 10 minute nap. Here are a couple of excerpts from CNN.com: "...A new study from British bank HSBC suggests that 1 in 50 airplane passengers meet the love of their life on board an aircraft. The other 49, presumably, just annoy the heck out of each other as they travel....However HSBC's study reveals that over half of airplane passengers have struck up a conversation with a stranger on a plane. It's not just romantic relationships that are born in the skies. The findings suggest that one in seven fliers makes a lasting friendship while flying while 16% add a new business connection to their network...Some 37% of people hate it when passengers take up too much space in the overhead locker, 32% get mad if someone uses the arm rest. Falling asleep on someone's shoulder (30%) and snoring (26%) are also buzz kills..."

Utah Stocks Its Fish By Dropping Them From Airplanes. Great Falls Tribune reports: "The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources posted a video on Twitter earlier this week of an aerial drop in the state, with a school of fish flailing 150 feet in the air as they plummet to their new home below. According to the Utah DWR, the practice puts less stress on the fish. Around 95 percent of the 1-3 inch fish survive the fall. Air stocking is a common practice in many states including the Treasure State, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks..."

85 F. high yesterday in the Twin Cities.

78 F. average high on August 31.

71 F. high on August 31, 2017.

September 1, 1926: Perhaps the most intense rainfall rate ever in downtown Minneapolis falls on this date. 1.02 inches of rain is recorded in six minutes, starting at 2:59pm in the afternoon according to the Minneapolis Weather Bureau. The deluge, accompanied with winds of 42 mph, causes visibility to be reduced to a few feet at times and stops all streetcar and automobile traffic. At the intersection of Second and Sixth Streets in downtown Minneapolis, rushing water tears a manhole cover off, and a geyser of water shoots 20 feet in the air. Hundreds of wooden paving blocks are uprooted and float onto neighboring lawns, much to the delight of barefooted children seen scampering among the blocks after the rain ends.

September 1, 1894: The Great Hinckley Fire. Drought conditions start a massive fire that begins near Mille Lacs and spreads to the east. The firestorm destroys Hinckley and Sandstone and burns a forest area the size of the Twin Cities Metropolitan Area. Smoke from the fires brings shipping on Lake Superior to a standstill.

September 1, 1807: The earliest known comprehensive Minnesota weather record begins near Pembina. The temperature at midday is 86 degrees, with a 'strong wind until sunset.'

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, pleasant. Winds: W/NW 5-10. High: 83

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 65

SUNDAY: Less sun, a few lonely T-storms. Winds: W 5-10. High: 81

LABOR DAY: More numerous showers, T-storms. Sorry. Wake-up: 64. High: 77

TUESDAY: Stalled front. Scattered T-storms. Winds: S 7-12. Wake-up: 67. High: 83

WEDNESDAY: Unsettled, showers linger. Winds: W 5-10. Wake-up: 66. High: 79

THURSDAY: Wet pattern lingers. More showers. Winds: E 5-10. Wake-up: 65. High: 80

FRIDAY: Still unsettled, another T-shower? Winds: E 5-10. Wake-up: 66. High: 81

Climate Stories...

Climate Change Projected to Boost Insect Activity and Crop Loss. New research highlighted at New research highlighted at Stanford University : "...But new research is showing that climate change is expected to accelerate rates of crop loss due to the activity of another group of hungry creatures — insects. In a paper published Aug. 31 in the journal Science , a team led by scientists at the University of Washington (UW) reports that insect activity in today’s temperate, crop-growing regions will rise along with temperatures. Researchers project that this activity, in turn, will boost worldwide losses of rice, corn and wheat by 10-25 percent for each degree Celsius that global mean surface temperatures rise. Just a 2-degree Celsius rise in surface temperatures will push the total losses of these three crops each year to approximately 213 million tons. “We expect to see increasing crop losses due to insect activity for two basic reasons,” said co-lead and corresponding author Curtis Deutsch, a UW associate professor of oceanography. “First, warmer temperatures increase insect metabolic rates exponentially. Second, with the exception of the tropics, warmer temperatures will increase the reproductive rates of insects. You have more insects, and they’re eating more...”

How Much Hotter Is Your Hometown Than When You Were Born? The New York Times has an interactive URL where you type in your town and when you were born to see the trends: "As the world warms because of human-induced climate change, most of us can expect to see more days when temperatures hit 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius) or higher. See how your hometown has changed so far and how much hotter it may get..."

NASA Discovers Bubbling Lakes in the Remote Arctic - A Sign of Global Warming. Here's an excerpt at . Here's an excerpt at Forbes : " NASA has released videos of bubbling lakes in the remote Arctic tundra, where warming continues to release greenhouse gases into the atmosphere at unprecedented rates. The international research team, funded by NASA as part of their Arctic-Boreal Vulnerability Experiment (ABoVE), recently published their results in Nature Communications . What they found are bubbling lakes as greenhouse gases are released from the previously frozen ground, leading to increased greenhouse gas emissions and a warming positive feedback. The Arctic is one of the largest natural reservoirs of organic carbon, trapped within the frozen soils. If a tree dies, say in the Amazon rainforest, it is quickly eaten (rot) away by bacteria, which respire the same as humans. As bacteria eat the tree they inhale oxygen and release carbon dioxide..."

Video credit : "Greenhouse gases bubble from Arctic lakes. " NASA.

Algae Bloom in Lake Superior Raises Worries on Climate Change and Tourism. The New York Times has more details: "In 19 years of piloting his boat around Lake Superior, Jody Estain had never observed the water change as it has this summer. The lake has been unusually balmy and cloudy, with thick mats of algae blanketing the shoreline. “I have never seen it that warm,” said Mr. Estain, a former Coast Guard member who guides fishing, cave and kayak tours year-round. “Everybody was talking about it.” But it was not just recreational observers along the shores of the lake who noticed the changes with concern. Lake Superior, the largest of the Great Lakes with more than 2,700 miles of shoreline, is the latest body of water to come under increased scrutiny by scientists after the appearance this summer of the largest mass of green, oozing algae ever detected on the lake..."

Photo credit: "Scientists collecting samples of the algae. Lake Superior is one of several major bodies of water where algae blooms have drawn scientific scrutiny." Credit: Brenda Moraska Lafrancois.

Climate Change Topic Taboo for Many Farmers, But Not Weather Patterns. I encounter this when I talk with Minnesota farmers - many of them realize that weather patterns are changing, but some are reluctant to attribute this to a rapidly changing climate. Columbus Dispatch has the story: "...So when the weather changes from how it’s always been, farmers like Yoder take notice. “What’s changing?” Yoder asked. “Something’s changing.” With greenhouse gases forming from carbon emissions, the temperatures will continue to increase. As temperatures go up, the water vapor increases. That leads to more rainfall. “It explains the situation we see at home,” Wilson said. “This is why we’re concerned about fossil fuels.” People think of the effects of climate change and sometimes picture a polar bear on a shrinking ice cap, but images of change can be found throughout Ohio. “I think people do understand that weather is changing,” Wilson said. “Climate is weather patterns. It’s what we expect to happen over a long period of time...”

NASA Administrator Says He Always Thought Humans Caused Climate Change. Here's the intro to a story at TheHill: "NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said Wednesday that he always believed humans caused climate change and that his remarks in a 2013 speech implying otherwise were misconstrued. “I know that carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas and that we've put more in the atmosphere than at any other point in human history and because of that, the temperatures are warmer today than they would be otherwise and we are responsible for [that],” Bridenstine told The Weather Channel’s “Weather Geeks” podcast in an episode that aired Wednesday. “I understood it then, as a matter of fact, and I understand it now,” he said, referring to his 2013 speech arguing against federally funded climate change research..."

New York AG: Exxon Climate Fraud Investigation Nearing End. Here's an excerpt from an update at InsideClimate News: "...At the heart of the dispute are business records that the attorney general's office said would show how Exxon calculated the financial impact of future climate regulations on its business. Attorney General Barbara Underwood's office wants Exxon to turn over cash flow spreadsheets that would reflect how the company incorporates proxy costs—a way of projecting the expected future costs of greenhouse gas emissions from regulations or carbon taxes—into its business planning. Last year, the attorney general's office filed documents accusing Exxon of using two sets of numbers for those proxy costs. The result, it said, was that Exxon misstated the risks and potential rewards of its energy projects. "Exxon has repeatedly assured investors that it is taking active steps to protect the company's value from the risk that climate change regulation poses to its business," Underwood's office wrote in a 30-page motion filed with the court in June..."

How Climate Gentrification is Changing Coastal Real Estate. CNBC and MSN.com take a look at how rising sea levels and more "nuisance floods" are already impacting South Florida real estate: "...The study tracked the values of more than 100,000 single-family homes across Miami going back 45 years. "What we found is that the higher elevation properties are essentially worth more now, and increasingly will be worth more in the future," Keenan said. "Populations, including speculative real estate investment will densify in these high elevation areas." Keenan claims home values on Miami's coast are already worth 10 percent less now than they would be if climate change didn't exist. Universities, climate research groups, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have made dire predictions about sea-level rise in Miami — the ocean overtaking vast swaths of real estate over the coming decades. So-called "nuisance" flooding, when king tides come in on sunny days, is already common in some neighborhoods..."

It Is Time for Iowans to Implement Faith-Based Solutions to Climate Change. Here's an excerpt of an Op-Ed at The Des Moines Register: "...The increasing strength and frequency of storms, rising sea levels, melting arctic ice, flaring conflict zones, mass migrations and the beginning of the sixth great period of mass extinction are all consequences of changes to our climate caused by human action. As people of faith, we have diverse traditions but common values about how to live in community. The consequences of being out of relationship are well known: environmental destruction, war, hunger, dislocation, inequality, sickness. Climate change magnifies this suffering in horrifying ways. Fixing climate change requires we heal relationships to reduce human suffering. Climate solutions represent a call to live more fully our faith in changing exploitive relationships into kinships of mutual care..."