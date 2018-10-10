LA VISTA, Neb. — Police in the Omaha suburb of La Vista recently called on their inner cowboys to help corral several loose horses near Interstate 80.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that the horses belonged to a group of Wisconsin elk hunters who were on their way to Wyoming, with their horses in tow. The group stayed overnight Friday in La Vista, putting the horses up for the night at outdoor outfitter Cabela's, which has a horse corral.
Officers were called around 2 a.m. Saturday for a report of seven horses on the loose on busy Giles Road and in the lot of a nearby movie theater. La Vista Capt. Bryan Waugh says the officers were able to safely round up all the horses within 30 minutes.
