PHILADELPHIA — La Salle University is selling 46 pieces of art from its museum collection to help the Philadelphia school fund its five-year plan.

A spokeswoman for the Roman Catholic university says the sale could bring $4 million to $7 million, and possibly much more.

Christie's auction house has been selected to handle the sale, which is tentatively set for March.

The sale includes a wide range of styles and genres, including paintings by American realist Thomas Eakins and early 17th century Italian Bartolomeo Manfredi.

Christies says the most valuable works include Elisabeth Frink's "Walking Madonna" bronze statue and Georges Rouault's oil painting "The Last Romantic."

The university, which has about 3,200 students, has been trying to bounce back from a deficit and layoffs. It also has slashed tuition to battle an enrollment decline.