PHILADELPHIA — Jared Kimbrough scored 16 points off the La Salle bench and the Explorers won their fifth straight and eighth in nine games, knocking off Bucknell 71-59 on Saturday afternoon.
La Salle dropped two of its first three games, but its lone loss since has been to Villanova.
La Salle (9-3) built a 37-21 lead at intermission and amassed 13 assists and had 13 steals.
Isiah Deas has 15 points, David Beatty contributed 11 and Ed Crosswell had 10 points before fouling out for La Salle.
Jimmy Sotos had 17 points for Buckell (4-9), which was just 18 of 51 from the field (35.3%). Andrew Funk added 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
