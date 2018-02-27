LOS ANGELES — Two veteran Los Angeles police officers who sexually assaulted women while on duty have each been sentenced to 25 years in prison.
James Nichols and Luis Valenzuela entered no contest pleas Monday as they were set to stand trial on charges of rape and forced oral copulation.
The Los Angeles County district attorney's office says the men, who were partners on the force, assaulted four women between 2008 and 2011.
The victims ranged from 19 to 34 years old and all were involved in drug-related investigations.
Last year, the Los Angeles City Council agreed to pay nearly $2 million to settle lawsuits brought by the women.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Possible GOP foe for Sen. Roger Wicker 'looking for a fight'
A tea party-backed lawmaker who lost a hard-fought race against one of Mississippi's two U.S. senators in 2014 is strongly hinting he will run this year against the state's other Republican senator, Roger Wicker.
National
The Latest: Mayor's immigration alert prompts angry calls
The Latest on a California mayor's immigration raid alert (all times local):
West Metro
11 days after shooting, Fla. school wins berth in national hockey tourney in Twin Cities
"This wasn't for us," one player said. "This was for the 17 victims."
National
Oakland mayor warns of immigration raids in rare move
The mayor of Oakland warned residents of large-scale raids by immigration agents in the San Francisco Bay Area, marking the latest escalation of tensions between California officials and the Trump administration.
Nation
Report: California officials lacked solid fire alert plan
Officials in a Northern California county were ill-prepared, disorganized and lacked sufficient training when deadly, fast-moving wildfires broke out last October endangering about 100,000 people, according to a report from California emergency managers.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.