ALHAMBRA, Calif. — A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy has been shot in the head in an off-duty attack at a Jack in the Box restaurant.
KNBC-TV says the deputy was hospitalized in critical condition after Monday's attack in Alhambra, which may have occurred during a robbery.
Authorities are looking for a gunman who was seen driving away in a 2006 white Kia Sportage SUV with paper plates.
