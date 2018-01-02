One of the Twin Cities’ most opulent dining venues has gone dark, once again.

510 Lounge and Private Dining, which opened to fanfare in July in the historic residential co-op at 510 Groveland Av. in Minneapolis, abruptly closed after its first and only New Year’s Eve bash.

Chef/owner Don Saunders also operates the Kenwood, his five-year-old restaurant in the nearby Kenwood neighborhood.

“The concept for the 510 is a good one, I think,” Saunders said in a statement. “Unfortunately, I have come to the realization that I am being spread too thin. My staff has been fantastic, but I can no longer make the personal and financial sacrifices that excelling at both restaurants will require.”

Chef de cuisine Daniel Keenan focused on caviar, oysters and small plates in the building’s sumptuous lounge, and reserved the dining room for private events.

Its six-month life span is far shorter than the restaurant’s predecessors. From 2005 to 2015, the 510 had been home to the standard-setting La Belle Vie. 510 Restaurant, another special occasion destination, had occupied the space for several decades before La Belle Vie’s run.

“I feel really bad,” said Saunders in a statement. “I’ve let a lot of people down, and that fact is keeping me awake at night. At the same time, I am really excited about getting back to the Kenwood and pouring my heart and soul into it. The Kenwood is a very special place, and I’ve learned that’s where my focus needs to be.”

For those holding 510 Lounge gift certificates, Saunders said that they can be redeemed at the Kenwood, or holders can contact Saunders and receive a full refund.

Rick Nelson • 612-673-4757

@RickNelsonStrib