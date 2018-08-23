NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:
Williams-Sonoma Inc., up $10.33 to $72.94
The home furnishings and cookware company had a stronger second quarter than analysts expected.
L Brands Inc., down $3.64 to $28.25
The parent company of Victoria's Secret expects a smaller full-year profit.
Hormel Foods Corp., down $1.18 to $37.33
The meat and poultry producer cut its revenue forecast, partly because of uncertain trade conditions.
Honeywell International Inc., up $1.78 to $157.91
The industrial conglomerate raised its annual profit estimate again.
Cato Corp., down $3.68 to $20.10
The clothing retailer reported a weak profit and said it is unsure about its margins in the second half.
Synopsys Inc., up $6.02 to $100.69
The maker of software used to test and develop chips topped Wall Street expectations in the third quarter.
NVR Inc., down $36.89 to $2,658
Homebuilders slipped after the Commerce Department said sales of new U.S. homes slumped in July.
Sears Holdings Corp., down 7 cents to $1.11
The retailer said it is closing another 13 Kmart stores and 33 Sears stores as sales shrink and losses grow.
