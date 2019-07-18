The online sales listing for 3311 Waverly Drive touts the Spanish-style home as "one of a kind" with "breathtaking" and "majestic" views of downtown Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Mountains. The asking price: $1.98 million.

"You may never want to leave," the listing continues.

Nearly 50 years ago, Charles Manson and several members of his demented, drug-crazed "family" sneaked into the home and killed a couple, leaving a carving fork sticking out from the husband's stomach.

The event was the second act of a killing rampage that began 11 miles away the previous night when four of Manson's followers killed actress Sharon Tate and five others.

The next night, Manson and followers Tex Watson, Susan Atkins and Leslie Van Houten drove around in a Ford. Jeff Guinn, the author of "Manson: The Life and Times of Charles Manson," recounted the ride:

"Charlie made a show of considering several potential victims — a priest at a church, a driver whose car briefly pulled alongside the Ford. … Then after more than an hour, Charlie's instructions to Linda suddenly became specific … until the Ford was slowly cruising up Waverly Drive."

The family had partied there at the home of Harold True. But they knew True had moved. So why were they on his street?

To kill his neighbors, Leno and Rosemary LaBianca, whom they had never met.

As for the house on Waverly, the Los Angeles Times reported that it "has changed hands several times since 1969 and last sold in 1998" and that the "current owners are looking to downsize as they prepare for retirement."