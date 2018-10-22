In case you missed it, here's the link to the final game story from the Loons' home finale, a brilliantly blue late-fall afternoon that drew a record announced attendance of 52,242 in their final game played at TCF Bank Stadium.

And now, onto stuff that didn't make the game story...

When L.A. Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic last week poked a bit at the Minnesota United’s attempt to fill U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, Loons coach Adrian Heath said Ibrahimovic’s play through the years has earned him the right to say what he wants.

He arrived Sunday afternoon and did what he does in Galaxy’s 3-1 victory: Scored the first half’s only goal and then gave his team a 3-0 lead when his brilliant cross pass led to Galaxy’s second goal in a minute just after halftime.

“He has been an outstanding player,” Heath said after the game. “We know how big and strong he is. But people forget how talented he is.”

Heath referred to Ibrahimovic’s assist, a deft crossing pass ahead that he curved directly to Romain Alessandrini’s left foot on the run and Alessandrini in an instant did the rest in the 52nd minute, just one minute Ola Kamara followed Ibrahimovic’s 30th-minute header with Galaxy’s second goal of the game.

“The ball he plays for that goal, a yard forward or a yard behind, it’s no chance,” Heath said. “For some younger people who’ve been to the game for the first time, they had a chance to witness one of the great players of the last 20 years in European and world football.”

In the days before Sunday’s game, Ibrahimovic confirmed to Los Angeles reporters that he would play at TCF Bank Stadium – reversing a trend of star players sitting out away games played on artificial-turf fields – to help his team reach the playoffs.

He also took a poke at Sunday’s home team, stating the Loons don’t have that kind massive of big crowd every game.

"I'm sure they're not coming for Minnesota,” he said, “so I'll come and I'll make them enjoy."

After Sunday’s victory before a record attendance announced at 52,242, he playfully poked again.

“It was a tough game,” Ibrahimovic said. “We play away. Big support, great atmosphere, but they’re all on our side. Wherever we go, we get the support. I don’t think they had so much fans in their home stadium like today.”

The Loons had chances to score early in Sunday’s game, but couldn’t convert and L.A. turned two United’s two defensive lapses in that one minute after halftime into the game’s final two goals.

“We have moments and lapses in games that cost us dearly,” Heath said. “We make a mistake for the second goal and then make another one two seconds later and the game’s over. Until then, the game was very much alive for us.”

Some other things from Sunday’s game:

Romario Ibarra and Abu Danladi each returned after weeks away injured, with both coming on as substitutes in the second half. Ibarra entered for Collen Warner in the 53rd minute and Danladi entered for Eric Miller in the 62nd minute.

“You’d like to get them on the field before the season ends,” Heath said. “We thought they might give us 20 minutes or half an hour today. We’ll see what they can give us next week. The last thing we need to do with one game to go is to push them and maybe they break down. ”

Heath said he’d like to get both players “sharp and fit for next season.”

“The best of Romario will be seen next year. The same with Angelo (Rodriguez) as well. I thought the big man (Rodriguez) led the line really, really well again and most of our attacking threats today came from him. We have to work out how to use him better, but once we do and we start to play off him, there’s a lot of promise in the attacking half.”

Rodriguez scored the Loons’ lone goal, in the 53rd minute after L.A. took a 3-0 lead.

“In the last two or three games, he’s probably been our most outstanding forward,” Heath said. “He’s made things happen in the game.”

Speaking of next season, Heath was asked afterward about CEO Chris Wright’s public vote of support for him as head coach.

“We’ve come a long way in a short period of time when you consider the life of a football club,” Heath said. “We are 18 months from starting. We have a lot of work to do still on and off the field. I’m disappointed, I really am. The last few weeks we should have been better than we’ve done. That’s a disappointment.

“I’m fully aware what will be expected next year. I know what we need to get better. I know what I’d like to do if we can. I know we’ll have a group that will competitive for next year, which has to be the most important thing.”

Minnesota’s own Brent Kallman sees new Allianz Field looming over I-94 every time he drives home to see family in Woodbury.

When asked what will be different the next time the Loons play a home game, he said, “Grass, and we’ll have a permanent home. It’ll be our place. It will be home. It will be an awesome atmosphere.”

Sunday’s huge crowd created an atmosphere, too, but the Loons couldn’t reward them with a better performance.

“I hope they want to come back, I hope they come back,” Kallman said. “They saw a lot of action: Four goals and it could have been a lot more. Next time, hopefully we give them three points.”

The Loons still have one game left, next Sunday’s finale at Columbus, which must win to beat Montreal out for the playoffs.

“We still need to win the game,” Heath said. “I just said to the boys. This might be the last game here, but the guys in Montreal worked as hard as anyone to get themselves in position to have a chance. We owe it to them to go and put a performance in.”