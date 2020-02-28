ADELAIDE, Australia — Nick Kyrgios and Alex de Minaur are out of the Australian team to play Brazil in a Davis Cup qualifier next weekend in Adelaide.

Kyrgios has a left wrist injury that forced him out of a tournament in Mexico this week while de Minaur has aggravated an abdominal injury which sidelined him for last month's Australian Open.

Australia captain Lleyton Hewitt said Friday that doubles specialist John Peers and Alex Bolt have been added to the squad.

"When we announced the team earlier in the week we were hopeful they both would be healthy to play," Hewitt said. "As seen in Acapulco during the week Alex's abdominal injury has flared up and Nick has a wrist complaint, and they need to rest and focus on their recovery."

Other members of the Australian team are John Millman, Jordan Thompson and James Duckworth.

The matches are scheduled for Adelaide's Memorial Drive on March 6-7.