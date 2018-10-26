NEWARK, N.J. — Kyle Turris made a length of the ice rush and snapped a shot past Keith Kinkaid 3:35 into overtime and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 on Thursday night.

Viktor Arvidsson, Filip Forsberg and Yannick Weber also scored for the Predators, and Jusse Saros made 33 saves to help send the Devils to their third straight loss.

Nico Hischier scored twice, Damon Severson added a goal, Kyle Palmieri had a career-high three assists, and Taylor Hall added two assists — as the Devils' top line of Hischier, Palmieri and Hall had seven points. Kinkaid made 32 saves.

Forsberg tied it with 6:20 left in regulation with a power-play goal from left circle, his seventh goal of the season. It came less than a minute after Saros had kept the Predators in the game, stopping a short-handed backhander by Blake Coleman on a breakaway.

It was only the fourth power-play goal for Nashville in 35 attempts.

Saros preserved the tie in the final minutes of the third period, stopping a point-blank power-play chance by Marcus Johansson and a blast by Palmieri.

The Devils took a one-goal lead three times with the Hischier, Hall and Palmieri line doing most of the work.

Severson gave New Jersey a 1-0 lead 2:58 after the opening faceoff, scoring on a shot from the point after being set up by Hall and Hischier.

While the Predators had several great chances in the period, Weber tied the game with his first goal of the season on a soft wrist shot by Kinkaid simply missed.

Hischier put the Devils back in front with less seconds left in the period with a power-play goal. Hall made the play, hitting the center stick with a pass that the Swiss teen-ager deflected past Saros.

Arvidsson, who now has four goals in his last three games, tied the score with 6:54 left in the second period with a shot from the top of the circles which hit off Kinkaid's glove.

New Jersey went back ahead 40 seconds later when Hischier got behind defenseman P.K. Subban and deflected Palmieri's pass over Saros for his third goal of the season.

Notes: The Devils' Brian Boyle played in his 700th NHL game. ... W Ds Ben Lovejoy and Steve Santini on injured reserve, D Eric Gryba played in his first game this season. ... Preds D Mattias Ekholm played in his 400th game, while F Colton Sissons appeared in his 200th. ... The Predators failed to score on three power plays and are now 3 of 34 for the season. ... F Rocco Grimaldi, a California native who was a former second-round draft by Florida, made his debut with Nashville. It was his 38th NHL game.

UP NEXT:

Predators: Host Edmonton on Saturday.

Devils: Host Florida on Saturday.