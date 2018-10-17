CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyle Larson has been docked 10 points by NASCAR for a rules violation that could bring an end to his championship chances.
Chip Ganassi Racing was penalized for breaking NASCAR's policy on damaged vehicles during the race at Talladega Superspeedway. The points deduction announced Wednesday drops Larson to 36 points below the cutoff for the final transfer position to the third round of the playoffs. NASCAR will cut the playoff field from 12 to eight drivers following Sunday's race at Kansas.
Larson crew chief Chad Johnston was fined $25,000 for the infraction and car chief David Bryant was suspended one race.
