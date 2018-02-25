– Since Opening Day is more than a month away, Kyle Gibson was limited to just 30 pitches in his two-inning spring debut on Sunday. That he only got halfway to that low ceiling in the Twins’ 5-4 win over the Rays at Hammond Stadium is a positive sign for the Twins’ most senior pitcher.

“That’s the goal — get in the zone and get them in swing mode,” said Gibson, a favorite to retain his spot in the back end of Minnesota’s rotation. “It’s early in spring training, but those kind of quick at-bats only come if you’re executing pitches in the zone.”

Rookie catcher Mitch Garver cracked a long two-run homer onto the left-field berm, Eduardo Escobar drove in a run with a double, and outfield prospect LaMonte Wade broke a 4-4 tie with a two-out double, scoring Nick Buss from third and helping the Twins record their first Grapefruit League victory of the spring.

Gibson is a proponent of new pitching coach Garvin Alston’s “fastball control” priority, and he showed it by sticking to nothing but fastballs in the first inning, getting ahead of all three batters and recording three easy outs. He mixed in a few sinkers in the second inning, but three routine grounders later, his brief day was over. Gibson threw an additional dozen pitches or so in the bullpen to reach his workload assignment for the day.

“I’m just trying to stay with that feeling, with that approach,” Gibson said. “I definitely want to get off to a better start this year.”