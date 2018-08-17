The Twins and Tigers, after last night's marathon battle, are back at it for a 7:10 p.m. game at Target Field.

Kyle Gibson (6-9, 3.49 ERA, pictured) pitches for the Twins against lefty Matthew Boyd (7-10, 4.20).

Logan Forsythe was 5-for-5 last night in the Twins' 15-8 victory. My postgame breakdown is here.

Forsythe, hitting .449 since coming over from the Dodgers, leads off tonight. Joe Mauer sits, and Ehire Adrianza will play first.

Here are the lineups: