The Twins, their magic number still at 7, open a four-game series with the Kansas City Royals tonight at Target Field (6:10 p.m., FSN).

Kyle Gibson (13-7) pitches for the Twins against Mike Montgomery (3-9).

The Twins have a four-game lead over Cleveland with 10 games to play; the Indians finish a series with Detroit tonight having beaten the Tigers 16 consecutive times. Cleveland is hot in the AL wild card race even if it can't catch the Twins in the AL Central.

Max Kepler (chest) and C.J. Cron (thumb) are still in recovery mode. Eddie Rosario, off his controversial non-hustle double, is in the lineup tonight.

Royals

Whit Merrifield, RF

Adalberto Mondesi, SS

Jorge Soler, DH

Hunter Dozier, 3B

Alex Gordon, LF

Ryan McBroom, 1B

Erick Mejia, CF

Meibrys Viloria, C

Nicky Lopez, 2B

Twins

Mitch Garver, C

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, RF

Miguel Sano, 3B

Marwin Gonzalez, 1B

Luis Arraez, LF

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Ryan LaMarre, CF