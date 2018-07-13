Tampa Bay lefthander Blake Snell is considered one of the biggest omissions from the AL All-Star team.

And, on Thursday, he was snubbed by the Kyle Gibson-led Twins.

The Twins took advantage of an erratic Snell, running up his pitch count before running him from the game after just three innings, his shortest outing of the season.

Meanwhile, Gibson finished his pre-All Star break in style, Eddie Rosario — who could argue that he deserves a spot in the Midsummer Classic — belted a two-run homer and the Twins held on during an anxious ninth inning to beat the Rays 5-1 in a game that ended after midnight following a two-hour rain delay.

"He made pitches and he didn't put people on base," manager Paul Molitor said of Gibson. "And he was strong enough to go back out there in the eighth inning."

Gibson (4-6) used his slider and curveball as out pitches, stayed out of trouble and sailed into the eighth inning working on a four-hit shutout. Adeiny Hechevarria led off with a double and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly, ending the shutout bid. But Gibson went eight innings for the first time since he threw eight innings in a victory over Detroit on Sept. 13, 2016 — 50 starts ago.

Byron Buxton was batting .300 over his previous seven games at AAA Rochester.

He gave up one run and five hits, striking out nine.

"My fastball command was a lot better today," Gibson said after winning back-to-back starts for the first time this season.

Ryan Pressly was summoned to pitch the ninth but loaded the bases with one out. Fernando Rodney came in and got a force out at the plate on a liner from Joey Wendle that hit Rodney in the left arm, but the 41-year-old stayed in the game to strike out Matt Duffy for his 21st save of the season.

And the Twins continue their successful homestand, with their seventh victory in eight games. They won the opener of a four-game homestand at Target Field — an opener that was delayed two hours by storms.

Gibson went out to get loose a little after 7 p.m. in anticipation of a 7:50 start, but then headed for the clubhouse as more storms pushed back that first pitch. It's not clear what Snell, who entered the game 12-4 with a 2.09 ERA, did before the game. But he came out misfiring.

Snell threw 30 pitches in the first inning, 50 pitches through two. The Twins left the bases loaded in the first inning, but in the second, Max Kepler drew a leadoff walk and eventually scored during a double play.

Brian Dozier reached on a one-out single in the third and advanced to second on a wild pitch. With the count 2-2, Dozier took off for third as Robbie Grossman, appearing to protect the runner, queued a grounder just past C.J. Cron at first base and into right field for a double. Dozier scored to make it 2-0. Polanco hit the next pitch into the left field corner for an RBI double.

After three innings and 75 pitches, Snell was gone.

Rosario's home run, his 19th, came off former Twins farmhand Chih-Wei Hu.