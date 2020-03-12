EDMONTON, Alberta — Kyle Connor scored twice in the third period in the Winnipeg Jets' 4-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night.

Blake Wheeler and Patrik Laine also scored and Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves for the Jets. They have won four in a row to move into a wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

"It was a weird game, we had some pretty awesome efforts at our goal line to keep pucks out," Wheeler said. "Our goalie was really good again, and I think we just kind of stayed with it and allowed the game to evolve and we were able to get some opportunities that we were able to capitalize on."

The Jets are 11-5-1 in their past 17 games, and Hellebuyck's play has been a major factor.

"He's been our best player all year and it showed again tonight," Connor said. "He was outstanding, he never wavered in confidence."

Tyler Ennis and Connor McDavid scored for the Oilers. They have lost two straight.

"That's karma," McDavid said. "We have had a couple of games where we have gotten points where we probably didn't deserve points. Tonight, I thought our game was pretty good and we don't get any points. That is the way it goes."

Connor made it 3-2 29 seconds into the third, going in alone for his 37th goal of the season and 200th career NHL point. He added No. 38 into an empty net.

"We buckled down and we needed two points," Wheeler said.

NOTES: Jets head coach Paul Maurice became the fifth NHL coach to reach 1,600th NHL games, joining Scotty Bowman (2,141), Joel Quenneville (1,705), Barry Trotz (1,673), and Al Arbour (1,607). ... The Jets are 11-5-1 in their past 17 games.

UP NEXT

Jets: At Calgary on Saturday night.

Oilers: Host New York Islanders on Friday night.