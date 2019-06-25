PRAGUE — Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova says she will decide later this week if she's ready to play at the All England Club.
The 29-year-old Czech player injured her left forearm during training in Paris ahead of the French Open and has not played since. The injury prevented her from defending her title at the Birmingham Classic this week.
Kvitova wrote on Twitter that she was "Happy to tell you that my arm is improving and I just hit some balls on the beautiful grass for the first time.
The sixth-ranked Kvitova, who won the Wimbledon title in 2011 and 2014, reached the Australian Open final and won tournaments in Sydney and Stuttgart this year.
