WASHINGTON — Svetlana Kuznetsova won her second title at the Citi Open, and first at any WTA tournament in two years, by erasing four match points to beat Donna Vekic 4-6, 7-6 (7), 6-2 on Sunday.
The No. 7 seed Vekic was one point from victory four times in the second set but was not able to close it out.
Kuznetsova is a two-time Grand Slam champion, but she is currently ranked only 128th, the lowest spot for a women's champion at the hard-court tournament.
She also won the Citi Open in 2014.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Longoria's late homer leads Giants past Diamondbacks
Evan Longoria's last hit was the biggest one — a tiebreaking homer in the eighth.
Twins
Cahill Ks 10 in 6 innings as streaking A's blank Tigers 6-0
While the Oakland Athletics continue their long quest for a new stadium, Trevor Cahill and Khris Davis couldn't be more comfortable in the team's current home.
Vikings
Eagles extend Pederson, Roseman contracts through 2022
A Super Bowl victory gave Doug Pederson and Howie Roseman more job security.
Twins
Robbie Grossman headed to disabled list because of strained hamstring
The Twins' options to replace him on the roster are limited, but someone will be summoned to Cleveland on Monday.
Golf
Souhan: Lehman plays final 3M Championship, but there's still work to do in home state
The former world No. 1 will turn his attention to transforming TPC Twin Cities for the PGA Tour.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.