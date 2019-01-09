BEIRUT — A Syrian Kurdish militia says its fighters have captured eight foreign fighters with the Islamic State group in eastern Syria, including an American teenager.

The force known as the People's Protection Units, or YPG, says the militants were captured in a special operation in the eastern province of Deir el-Zour, where IS extremists are still holding on to pockets of territory.

Among the eight are an American, a German, a Russian, a national from the Ukraine as well as Tajik and Uzbek nationals.

In a statement, the YPG identified the 16-year-old American teenager as Soulay Noah Su. No other details were immediately provided.

On Sunday, the Kurdish group announced the capture of five fighters, including two U.S. citizens, one of whom has been identified as a former school teacher from Houston.