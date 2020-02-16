NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Adam Kunkel had 26 points as Belmont defeated Jacksonville State 101-84 on Saturday.

Nick Muszynski had 18 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for Belmont (20-7, 11-3 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive win. Nick Hopkins added 12 points. Grayson Murphy had 12 points and six assists.

Belmont is undefeated (3-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

De'Torrion Ware had 25 points and 14 rebounds for the Gamecocks (10-17, 5-9). Elias Harden added 13 points. Jacara Cross had 11 points.

The Bruins improve to 2-0 against the Gamecocks on the season. Belmont defeated Jacksonville State 78-64 on Feb. 1. Belmont plays Morehead State on the road on Thursday. Jacksonville State plays Southeast Missouri at home on Thursday.