Photo by David M. Russell/Walt Disney

Steve Patterson took a break from preparing for KSTP's "Twin Cities Live" Friday to show off his Instagram shots on "Live With Kelly and Ryan."

The Minnesota TV personality took up the challenge of visiting some of New York City's most photographical locations during a five-hour time span, the highlights of which ran during a nearly seven-minute segment.

Patterson was even goofier than usual as he rushed to numerous hot spots, including the "Friends" apartment, Grand Central Station, Brooklyn Bridge and Strawberry Fields.

"This is where Instagram dreams come true," he said before posing for a selfie that made it look like the fountain in Washington Square Park was gushing out of his mouth.