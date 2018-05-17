NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:
Cisco Systems Inc., down $1.70 to $43.46
The seller of switches, routers and software's results met expectations, but analysts worried about its profit margins and other issues.
Kroger Co., up 36 cents to $25.30
The company said it increased its investment in British online supermarket company Ocado.
J.C. Penney Co., down 38 cents to $2.69
The department store operator said it might take a loss in 2018 as it cut its annual forecast.
Wells Fargo Co., down 82 cents to $54.22
The Wall Street Journal reported on possible misconduct by employees in the company's business banking division.
Jack in the Box Inc., down $7.58 to $83.79
The burger chain reported disappointing results in its fiscal second quarter.
Children's Place Inc., down $10.97 to $127.03
The retailer's profit and revenue fell short of analyst projections.
Dillard's Inc., up $4.53 to $76.53
The department store chain did better than Wall Street expected in the first quarter.
Williams Partners LP, up $3.07 to $41.49
The energy infrastructure company agreed to be bought by Williams Cos. for $10.5 billion in stock.
