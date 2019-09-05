ST. LOUIS — The NFL, Los Angeles Rams and team owner Stan Kroenke are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to consider why a lawsuit over the team's departure from St. Louis should be settled in arbitration, not open court.

The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that the case should be heard in a St. Louis courtroom. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Kroenke, the Rams and the league filed an appeal Wednesday.

Kroenke's lawyers say that the Missouri Supreme Court ruling will cause "irreparable harm" to the Rams by denying the team's right to have the case resolved in arbitration.

The Rams moved to Los Angeles in 2016, prompting a suit by St. Louis city and county and the operator of the domed downtown stadium where the Rams formerly played.