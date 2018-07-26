LOS ANGELES — Kristen Stewart is set to star in Elizabeth Banks' reboot of "Charlie's Angels." Sony Pictures on Thursday says Stewart's fellow Angels will be played by Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.
Banks is directing, producing, co-writing and starring as Bosley in the new incarnation of the Angels saga.
Banks says in a statement that "Charlie's Angels" is one of the original brands to celebrate the empowered woman. The statement says this film will introduce a new era of modern and global Angels.
Sony Pictures will release the new "Charlie's Angels" in North American theaters in September 2019.
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Rep. John Lewis hospitalized, under 'routine observation'
The civil rights icon is expected to be released Sunday.
National
No mystery to Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh's gun views
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh says he recognizes that gun, drug and gang violence "has plagued all of us." Still, he believes the Constitution limits how far government can go to restrict gun use to prevent crime.
Music
Kendrick Lamar is 'fearless' in tackling "Power" guest role
It was Kendrick Lamar's friendship with 50 Cent that helped him get a guest role on Starz's "Power," but Lamar came ready to work.
Variety
Tips for safe babywearing
• Check with your pediatrician before you use a baby carrier. Due to infants’ lack of muscle strength and coordination, not all carriers, wraps or slings…
Variety
Look kids, no hands: 'Babywearing' takes off
Though the practice has been met with safety warnings from the medical field, proponents say it helps infants thrive physically, socially and emotionally.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.