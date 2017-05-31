Timberwolves guard Kris Dunn doesn’t tweet very often. In fact, he’s only tweeted 67 times from his @KrisDunn3 verified account, which has been in operation since April of 2016.

But you don’t have to use Twitter often to use it well.

With one short, simple tweet during a glorious sunny afternoon Wednesday, Dunn made a bunch of friends in Minnesota.

Minnesota In The Summer Is The Place To Be, I’ll Vouch For It… — Kris Dunn (@KrisDunn3) May 31, 2017

If you’ve lived here long enough, you know that Minnesotans love it when outsiders love it here. Dunn, a Connecticut native who played his college ball at Providence — neither of which would be confused for warm-weather places — seems to have an affinity for Minnesota. He had more than 500 retweets and 1,500 likes on his tweet just two hours after posting it. A few of the replies:

Bout time someone from the outside said so! 4 seasons makes you appreciate the summer so much more! — Brandon Smith (@SuplexCity55008) May 31, 2017