Timberwolves guard Kris Dunn doesn’t tweet very often. In fact, he’s only tweeted 67 times from his @KrisDunn3 verified account, which has been in operation since April of 2016.
But you don’t have to use Twitter often to use it well.
With one short, simple tweet during a glorious sunny afternoon Wednesday, Dunn made a bunch of friends in Minnesota.
Minnesota In The Summer Is The Place To Be, I’ll Vouch For It…
— Kris Dunn (@KrisDunn3) May 31, 2017
If you’ve lived here long enough, you know that Minnesotans love it when outsiders love it here. Dunn, a Connecticut native who played his college ball at Providence — neither of which would be confused for warm-weather places — seems to have an affinity for Minnesota. He had more than 500 retweets and 1,500 likes on his tweet just two hours after posting it. A few of the replies:
— John Meyer (@thedailywolf) May 31, 2017
Bout time someone from the outside said so! 4 seasons makes you appreciate the summer so much more!
— Brandon Smith (@SuplexCity55008) May 31, 2017
You gotta go grab a cabin on a lake up north for a weekend
— Andrew Foyt (@PrinceFloydIII) May 31, 2017
