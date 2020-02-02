VALPARAISO, Ind. — Ben Krikke had 17 points off the bench to carry Valparaiso to an 80-70 win over Illinois State on Saturday night.
Javon Freeman-Liberty had 12 points and seven rebounds for Valparaiso (12-11, 5-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Donovan Clay added 12 points.
Keith Fisher III had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Redbirds (7-15, 2-8). DJ Horne added 16 points. Zach Copeland and Jaycee Hillsman had 11 points apiece.
Valparaiso plays Northern Iowa at home on Wednesday. Illinois State matches up against Missouri State on the road on Wednesday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Great game offers no clarity on Super Bowl path for Vikings, Cousins
The two paths the Vikings could take at quarterback in their quest to win a Super Bowl were on display in the Super Bowl. But the game really just raised more questions.
Vikings
Former U linebacker Wilson's move to Kansas City pays off quite well
Damien Wilson had options, but he liked Kansas City's direction. Now he's a Super Bowl champion.
Vikings
Kansas City set to celebrate Super Bowl win with parade
The Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating their Super Bowl win with a parade.
Vikings
Shanahan must answer for another Super Bowl collapse
Kyle Shanahan will now have another Super Bowl collapse to answer questions about.