MOSCOW — The Kremlin says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia later this month.
It said in a brief statement Thursday that Kim will visit Russia "in the second half of April" on Russian President Vladimir Putin's invitation, but gave no further details.
Russian media have been abuzz in recent days with rumors about the rare meeting between the leaders.
Putin is set to visit China later this month, and some media speculated that he could meet with Kim in Vladivostok, the far eastern port city near the border with North Korea.
