Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

The Kraft Heinz Co., down $13.23 to $34.95

The maker of Oscar Mayer and Kraft products reported a dismal fourth-quarter and disclosed a federal investigation.

Stamps.com Inc., down $114.43 to $83.65

The online shipping and postage company is ending its exclusive partnership with the U.S. Postal Service and gave a weak forecast.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., down $1.34 to $10.60

The electronic health records company's fourth-quarter results fell short of forecasts and it gave a weak outlook for the year.

BJ's Restaurants Inc., down $3.22 to $48.75

The restaurant chain reported mixed fourth-quarter results and its comparable sales results fell short of forecasts.

Cardtronics PLC, up $5.26 to $31.25

The ATM operator beat Wall Street forecasts for the fourth quarter and issued a strong outlook.

Universal Display Corp., up $27.29 to $145.77

The LED technology company's profit beat Wall Street forecasts and its guidance surpassed investor expectations.

AutoNation Inc., down $1.15 to $37.23

The country's largest auto dealership chain named Carl Liebert as its new CEO after Mike Jackson retires on March 11.

Zillow Group Inc., up $8.65 to $43.71

Co-founder Rich Barton is returning as CEO of the real-estate listings company, which beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit forecast.