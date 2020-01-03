BALTIMORE — Andrew Kostecka had a career-high 37 points as Loyola (Md.) got past Holy Cross 80-70 on Thursday night in a Patriot League opener.
Isaiah Hart had 15 points for Loyola (Md.), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Cameron Spencer added 11 points. Brent Holcombe had 10 rebounds for the hosts.
Joe Pridgen had 26 points for the Crusaders, who have now lost six consecutive games. Drew Lowder added 17 points. Connor Niego had 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Loyola (9-5) plays Lehigh on the road on Sunday. Holy Cross (1-13) plays Navy at home on Sunday.
