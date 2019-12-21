BALTIMORE — Andrew Kostecka finished with 19 points and eight rebounds and Loyola-Maryland set a school rebounding record in a 72-45 victory over Division III-member Elizabethtown College on Saturday.
Kostecka made 7 of 13 shots from the floor for the Greyhounds (7-4), who shot just 40% overall in the game. Cameron Spencer pitched in with 11 points and five boards as Loyola finished with 53 rebounds, one more than its previous high.
Bryce Greene led the Blue Jays with 13 points.
Elizabethtown shot just 30% from the floor, 27% from beyond the 3-point arc and made just 7 of 12 free throws.
