TIRANA, Albania — Kosovar prosecutors on Wednesday filed terrorism charges against an ethnic Albanian woman who allegedly joined a terror group in Syria.

A statement from the special prosecutors' office said the suspect, identified only as H.K., left Kosovo early 2014 to join her husband, who was a fighter with the Islamic State group. She went to Istanbul and then crossed into Syria to join the group.

After her husband was killed in the fighting, she married another IS fighter and continued her life with the group. She received a regular monthly payment from the group and, according to recordings of her phone calls, she voluntarily promulgated IS terror attacks.

Charged with organizing and being part of a terror group, she faces up to 15 years in prison, if convicted.

The statement does not say whether the defendant is part of a group of 110 Kosovo citizens repatriated from Syria last year.

About 30 ethnic Albanians from Kosovo are still believed to be with terror groups in Syria and Iraq.