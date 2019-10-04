PRAGUE — Travis Konecny had two goals and coach Alain Vigneault won his debut with Philadelphia, directing the Flyers to a season-opening 4-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.
Oskar Lindblom and Michael Raffl also scored for the Flyers in front of a sellout crowd of 17,463 at O2 Arena in Prague as part of the NHL's Global Series. Carter Hart stopped 28 shots.
It was the first regular-season game outside of North America in Philadelphia's 52-year history.
Patrick Kane had a goal and two assists for Chicago, which opened the 2009-10 season in Finland. Alex Nylander and Alex DeBrincat also scored.
