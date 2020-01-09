NEW YORK — Mall-based retailers J.C. Penney, Kohl's and Victoria's Secret parent reported sales declines for the holiday season, underscoring continued challenges ahead from online rivals.
The sales releases, issued Thursday, come one day after Macy's reported a small decline in holiday sales though it was better than what investors feared. J.C. Penney says sales at stores opened at least a year dropped 7.5% for the November and December period while Kohl's posted a 0.2% decline. At L Brands, which operates Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works, the figure dropped 3%.
The weak sales come as overall retail industry sales are expected to rise, boosted by a strong economy.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Stocks open higher on Wall Street ahead of China trade deal
Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street as traders welcome news that China's top trade official will head to Washington next week to sign a preliminary trade deal with the U.S. Technology companies and banks led the way higher. Microsoft rose 1.3% and Goldman Sachs rose 1.2%. The S&P 500 rose 17 points, or 0.5%, to 3,270. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 144 points, or 0.5%, to 28,888. The Nasdaq added 77 points, or 0.8%, to 9,206. Bond prices fell, sending yields higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.89%. Oil and gold prices fell.
Business
Kohl's, Penney report holiday sales declines
Mall-based retailers J.C. Penney, Kohl's and Victoria's Secret parent reported sales declines for the holiday season, underscoring continued challenges ahead from online rivals.
National
Analysis: Trump changes terms of 2020 race with Iran turmoil
The election was always going to be about Donald Trump.
National
Pence says Trump to ask European allies to scrap Iran deal
Following the U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general, President Donald Trump will ask allies to scrap the Iran nuclear deal, Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday. The agreement has been unraveling since Trump pulled the United States from it.
National
Judge won't compel health system to fund doctor's defense
A federal judge declined for now to compel a Michigan-based health system to advance legal costs for a doctor's defense against murder charges in the deaths of 25 Ohio hospital patients.