NEW YORK —
Kohl's Corporation, up $6.13 to $65.92
Retail stocks like Kohl's rallied the day after Christmas as investors cheered signs that Americans went out and shopped this holiday season.
Newmont Mining Corporation, down 5 cents to $34.53
The gold mining company's stock fell as gold prices slipped.
Perrigo, up $4.20 to $40.70
The Irish pharmaceuticals company rallied after falling more than 30 percent last week on news of a potentially large tax bill.
Marathon Oil, up $1.51 to $14.17
The oil exploration and drilling company jumped along with crude oil prices.
Mastercard, up $11.78 to $186.43
Payment processor Mastercard rose after the company said consumers spent 5 percent more on their cards this shopping season.
Facebook, up $10.12 to $134.18
The social network was up after analysts at Citron Research wrote positively on the company.
Roku, up $3.18, to $30.35
The seller of streaming TV boxes was named by Needham & Co. as its top pick for 2019.
Amazon, up $126.94 to $1,470.90
The online retail giant said it had a record holiday shopping season but declined to give specifics.
