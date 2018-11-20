MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. _ Kohl's Corp. (KSS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $161 million.

On a per-share basis, the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 98 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $4.63 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.62 billion.

Kohl's expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.35 to $5.55 per share.

Kohl's shares have climbed 31 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen roughly 1 percent. The stock has increased 62 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KSS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KSS