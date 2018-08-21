MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. _ Kohl's Corp. (KSS) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $292 million.
The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of $1.76 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.65 per share.
The department store operator posted revenue of $4.57 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.45 billion.
Kohl's expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.15 to $5.55 per share.
Kohl's shares have risen 45 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased roughly 7 percent. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.
