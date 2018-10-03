ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Brooks Koepka says he is heartbroken to hear a woman struck by his tee shot at the Ryder Cup might lose vision in her right eye.
Koepka's wild tee shot on the sixth hole at Le Golf National hit Corine Remande in the head last Friday. According to French media reports, doctors say she has lost sight and she is considering legal action.
Koepka says his stomach sank when he learned of her condition upon arriving at the Dunhill Links Championship. Koepka says he is trying to reach out to the woman.
Koepka also says he and Dustin Johnson did not have an argument or a fight during a party after the Ryder Cup. He says the two have never raised their voice at each other.
