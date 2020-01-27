Social media captured an assortment of ways that Kobe Bryant was remembered, celebrated and grieved as news of his death spread on Sunday.

Here's some of what was shared.

In every NBA game, teams started out by trading 24-second violations in honor of Bryant, who wore jersey No, 24 for much of his career. The first game when it happened was between Toronto and San Antonio.

The Brazilian soccer star Neymar met Bryant during a training session several years ago. When he scored a goal Sunday for his PSG club in France's top soccer league, he gestured this way to the crowd.

Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers asked reporters to give his players space so they could grieve Bryant's death privately, Rivers spoke outside the Clippers' locker room.

When he was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel's show, Bryant talked about his daughter Gianna's love of the game, Kobe and Gianna, 13, were on their way to a basketball tournament game when they died in the crash.

And here's almost two minutes of game-winning baskets by Bryant.