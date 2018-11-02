KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Republican Kris Kobach is accusing Democrats of suffering from "open borders psychosis" on illegal immigration in appearing at a rally meant to boost his campaign for governor and GOP Senate candidate Josh Hawley in Missouri.'

Kobach is the Kansas secretary of state and spoke at a Friday rally in Kansas City, Missouri, sponsored by the American Conservative Union and the Family Research Council. Several hundred Republican voters and activists attended the event in a basketball arena.

Kobach has a national reputation as an advocate of tough immigration policies. He said Democrats are "cheering for more illegal immigrants."

While speakers praised Hawley's conservative credentials in his race against Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill. But they also focused on praising President Donald Trump. He carried both Kansas and Missouri in 2016 easily.