ELON, N.C. — Nathan Knight had 25 points as William & Mary narrowly defeated Elon 74-73 on Monday night in a Colonial Athletic Association opener for both teams.
Andy Van Vliet had 18 points for William & Mary (9-5, 1-0). Bryce Barnes added 10 points.
Van Vliet made two free throws with five seconds left for a four-point lead before Hunter McIntosh capped it with a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Marcus Sheffield II had 21 points for the Phoenix (4-10, 0-1). McIntosh added 18 points, and Hunter Woods had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
William & Mary plays Hofstra on the road on Thursday. Elon plays Northeastern on the road on Thursday.
