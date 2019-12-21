BUIES CREEK, N.C. —
LaDarius Knight scored 15 points off the bench to help Campbell defeat Johnson & Wales (NC) 82-59 on Saturday.
Jordan Whitfield had 14 points for Campbell (8-3), which won its fourth consecutive home game. Trey Spencer added 11 points and Milos Stajcic had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Fighting Campbells.
The Fighting Camels forced a season-high 25 turnovers.
Robert Hobson had 20 points for Johnson & Wales, a member of the U.S. Collegiate Athletic Association. Antonio Smith added 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Campbell faces High Point at home on Dec. 28.
