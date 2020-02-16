HANOVER, N.H. — Chris Knight tallied 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Dartmouth to a 75-53 win over Cornell on Saturday night.
Knight made 8 of 10 shots.
James Foye had 17 points for Dartmouth (9-14, 2-6 Ivy League). Aaryn Rai added 13 points.
Terrance McBride had 17 points for the Big Red (5-16, 2-6). Bryan Knapp added 10 points. Kobe Dickson had three blocks.
Dartmouth faces Penn at home on Friday. Cornell plays Yale at home on Friday.
