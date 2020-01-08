NEW YORK — New York Knicks forward-center Bobby Portis was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for recklessly making contact above the shoulders of an airborne shooter.
Portis was assessed a Flagrant Foul 2 and ejected in the second quarter of the Knicks' 117-87 loss at the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.
Portis is averaging 9.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 20.6 minutes in 37 games this season.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Loons
Loons prepare for college draft, also hoping to fill immediate needs
Nine days before players report for a new season, Minnesota United will try its luck in the MLS draft while, at the same time, looking to fill some needs with veterans.
Gophers
Minnesota pushes sophomore Daniel Oturu as NBA prospect
Of all the evidence from the past two decades that Minnesota has been mostly a middle-of-the-pack program, the lack of a presence in the NBA has been one of the biggest knocks against the Gophers.
Wolves
Timberwolves' Vanterpool builds NBA players by first building trust, relationships
Wolves associate head coach David Vanterpool created a culture in Portland, investing in fringe players' games and lives as long as they possessed a work ethic.
Wolves
A closer look at Timberwolves associate head coach David Vanterpool
David Vanterpool is the Wolves' "defensive coordinator" and has helped install concepts and schemes on that end of the floor under Ryan Saunders.
Golf
New Hawaiian island, new course, same big wind for Sony Open
Same state, new island, two courses that could not be more different.