NEW YORK — New York Knicks rookie RJ Barrett will miss at least a week with a sprained right ankle.
Barrett was hurt during the Knicks' loss to Phoenix on Thursday. On Friday, he had X-rays, which were negative.
The Knicks announced afterward that Barrett will be re-evaluated in a week.
The No. 3 pick in the draft from Duke is averaging 14.1 points.
