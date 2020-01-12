TOLEDO, Ohio — Luke Knapke had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead five Toledo players in double figures as the Rockets beat Western Michigan 67-59 on Saturday night. Willie Jackson, Marreon Jackson and Spencer Littleson added 12 points apiece for the Rockets. Keshaun Saunders chipped in 10 points. Jackson also had 16 rebounds for the Rockets, while Jackson posted nine assists and six rebounds.
Brandon Johnson scored a career-high 23 points for the Broncos (8-8, 1-2 Mid-American Conference). Michael Flowers added 13 points.
Toledo (9-7, 1-2), which snapped its five-game losing streak, takes on Central Michigan at home on Tuesday. Western Michigan takes on Bowling Green at home on Tuesday.
